Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Update

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on TORXF. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st.
Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.
