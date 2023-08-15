Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 10,143 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 171.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,052 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 17,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $862,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $110.85.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $181,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,989.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 57.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

