Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 14,417 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 339.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources stock opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Targa Resources

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.