Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 19,272 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 5,444.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $85.11 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

