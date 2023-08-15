Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 471 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,126 shares of company stock worth $9,685,937. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $172.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.08. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

