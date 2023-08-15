Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Citigroup reduced their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $160.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

