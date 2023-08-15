Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,621 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,171,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PG&E by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,882,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.28.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

