Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 164.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRT. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average is $63.97. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $75.79.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

