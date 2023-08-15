Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $119.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

