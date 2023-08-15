Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Evergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Evergy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 29,020.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,068,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,404,000 after buying an additional 2,061,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.12. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.47%.

In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

