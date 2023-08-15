Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,016 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

