Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.49 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 143.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TLT opened at $95.16 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $116.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.17.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.2753 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

