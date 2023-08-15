Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 130.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 64,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $461,683. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.77.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

