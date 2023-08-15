Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 5,927 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 18.7% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 129,727 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,430,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.7 %

Autodesk stock opened at $211.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.02. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.32.

Get Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.