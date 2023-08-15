Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 126.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,296 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $114.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $6,284,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,921 shares of company stock worth $29,383,184. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

