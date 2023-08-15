Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 361.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.68.

NYSE BURL opened at $167.89 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

