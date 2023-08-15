Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,027,000 after purchasing an additional 118,220 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,835 shares of company stock worth $2,494,018 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $201.66 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.15. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

