Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.63 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,860. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

