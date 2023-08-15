Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mantle Ridge LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,093,000 after buying an additional 290,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.87.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.1 %

DLTR opened at $145.62 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $170.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.74. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

