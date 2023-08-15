Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 522.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $317.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.39. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $323.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

