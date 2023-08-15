Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 127.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SBA Communications by 54.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.72.

SBAC opened at $231.02 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $214.51 and a 52-week high of $356.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.09. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

