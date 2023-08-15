Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 2,238 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 154.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,427,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,612,567,000 after acquiring an additional 101,039 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $824,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $514,463,000 after buying an additional 48,088 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,854,000 after buying an additional 228,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $407,901,000 after buying an additional 128,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $385.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.49. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.50 and a twelve month high of $394.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.40.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

