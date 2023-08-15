Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 9,223 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 10.86% of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

IEDI stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72.

The iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the discretionary spending sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

