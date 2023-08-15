Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) by 380.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,155 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Trading Up 0.0 %

DDM stock opened at $70.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $370.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.92. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36.

About ProShares Ultra Dow30

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

