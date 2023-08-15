Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 12,212 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,212 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 141,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

