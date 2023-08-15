Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,888 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX opened at $667.20 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $645.60 and a 200-day moving average of $564.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.47.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

