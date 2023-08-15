Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $808.38 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.22 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $746.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $762.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,429. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

