Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $192.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.11 and a 1-year high of $194.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile



Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

