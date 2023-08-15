TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TravelSky Technology Price Performance

TravelSky Technology stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $23.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14.

TravelSky Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

