Tremor International (TRMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) will be posting its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect Tremor International to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Tremor International had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. On average, analysts expect Tremor International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tremor International stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $457.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $10.72.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRMR shares. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tremor International from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tremor International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
