Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.57.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Trisura Group

Trisura Group Stock Down 3.7 %

About Trisura Group

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$33.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 84.69 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.12. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.56 and a 1 year high of C$47.90.

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.