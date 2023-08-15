Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$54.00 at Raymond James

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.57.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$33.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 84.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.12. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$29.56 and a 52-week high of C$47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

