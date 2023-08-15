Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Up 16.8% in July

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.
Tullow Oil Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TUWLF opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
