Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Up 16.8% in July

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWLF opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

