Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently -352.94%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $107,776.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $107,776.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,477.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 93,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,210.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $289,831. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

