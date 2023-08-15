Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Position Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $23,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TYL stock opened at $387.79 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $426.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.74 and a 200-day moving average of $370.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $4,683,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,888 shares in the company, valued at $25,715,427.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $4,683,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,888 shares in the company, valued at $25,715,427.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,325 shares of company stock worth $7,559,183 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

