Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ TYRA opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

In other news, CEO Todd Harris sold 12,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $206,028.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,441,581.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $69,818.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,643,048.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 12,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,028.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,441,581.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,096 in the last ninety days. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 150,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

