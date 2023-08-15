Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYRA

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

NASDAQ TYRA opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.91. Tyra Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, CEO Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $126,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $62,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,975.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $126,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,096 over the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 89.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 28.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 12.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 150,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.