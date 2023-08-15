UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. UCB has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $48.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

