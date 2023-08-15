Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance
Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. Analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.81% of the company’s stock.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
