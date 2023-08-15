US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 798.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Exelon Trading Down 1.1 %

EXC opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

