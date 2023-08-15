US Bancorp DE Has $10.46 Million Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Pentair worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Pentair by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 49,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. Pentair’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pentair news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.79.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

