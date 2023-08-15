US Bancorp DE Has $9.80 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,369 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, August 10th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.28.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.6 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $114.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

