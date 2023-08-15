US Bancorp DE Sells 5,068 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average is $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1437 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

