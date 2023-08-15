UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $5.03.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Institutional Trading of UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.