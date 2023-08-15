VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1,558.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,743,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,186 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 963.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 201,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 182,375 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 260,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,888,000 after purchasing an additional 171,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after buying an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2,671.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 156,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 150,785 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $150.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.00. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $161.17.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

