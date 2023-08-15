VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 1,936.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 286.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

VNM stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $654.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95.

About VanEck Vietnam ETF

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

