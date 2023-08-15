Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 565,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,086,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 541,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,813,000 after buying an additional 20,568 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTV opened at $145.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

