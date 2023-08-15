Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Oppenheimer

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

VTYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.22.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of -0.40.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $1,030,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,513,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,991,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $515,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $1,030,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,513,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,991,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 598,715 shares of company stock worth $21,766,008. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

