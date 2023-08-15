Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) PT Raised to $16.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics
In other news, CFO Sean Grant acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $83,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,467.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 448,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $6,799,451.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,676,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Grant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,992 shares in the company, valued at $99,467.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after buying an additional 272,402 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 88,527 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,831,000 after buying an additional 759,864 shares during the period.
Vera Therapeutics Company Profile
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.
