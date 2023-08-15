Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) PT Raised to $16.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

VERA opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

In other news, CFO Sean Grant acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $83,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,467.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 448,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $6,799,451.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,676,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Grant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,992 shares in the company, valued at $99,467.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after buying an additional 272,402 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 88,527 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,831,000 after buying an additional 759,864 shares during the period.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

