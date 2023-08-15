Verve Therapeutics’ (VERV) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $17.07 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.03. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,534.98% and a negative return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 2000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,283,000 after acquiring an additional 522,294 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,770,000 after buying an additional 452,750 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the period.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

